|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mildred Engelson, nee Shovlain, age 99, of Mt. Prospect, passed away February 4, 2019 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Evert Engelson. Loving mother of Susan (Michael) Flanigan, James (Sara) Engelson, Charles J. (Carla) Engelson, Jeanine M. (Michael) Dombrow, Timothy (Mary) Engelson and the late Fred Engelson. Devoted grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 18. Fond aunt of many. Mildred joined her husband in heaven on what would've been their 76th wedding anniversary. Visitation Friday, February 8th, 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019