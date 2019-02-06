Home
Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED ENGELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED ENGELSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MILDRED ENGELSON Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mildred Engelson, nee Shovlain, age 99, of Mt. Prospect, passed away February 4, 2019 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Evert Engelson. Loving mother of Susan (Michael) Flanigan, James (Sara) Engelson, Charles J. (Carla) Engelson, Jeanine M. (Michael) Dombrow, Timothy (Mary) Engelson and the late Fred Engelson. Devoted grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 18. Fond aunt of many. Mildred joined her husband in heaven on what would've been their 76th wedding anniversary. Visitation Friday, February 8th, 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now