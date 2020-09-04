1/
MILDRED FRANCES PINNEY
1934 - 2020
Mildred Frances Pinney (Newhart), 86, passed away quietly on August 30, 2020. She was born May 6, 1934 in Chicago and had been a lifelong resident of Libertyville. She was a 1952 graduate of Libertyville High School. Mildred attended Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin and received her Nursing degree from Northwestern School of Nursing. She had been a nurse at Condell Hospital as well as a school nurse for the Lake Forest elementary school district. She was a 60 year member of the United Methodist Church in Libertyville and cherished the friendship of the many people she met there. Her love of singing led her to be a member of the Church choir and a member of the Do-Re-Mi's, a women's Barbershop choir for many years. Swimming was a big part of her life, she had been a swim instructor and a lifeguard. Summer days would find her at one or another of the local lakes where she and her sisters would swim out to the middle of the lake where they could chat without interruption. She is survived by two children, Rachel Pinney and Michael Pinney (Linda), three grandchildren Sarah (David) Wisner, Sophia Pinney and Charlotte Pinney. She is also survived by her sister Marlene (David ) Poulton. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Pinney and two sisters, Grace Backe and Dorothy Parker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made with Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For information: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Chicago Botanic Gardens. (www.chicagobotanic.com/donate)




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
