Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakewood Memorial Park
30W730 US-20
Elgin, IL
View Map
MILDRED G. COOK

MILDRED G. COOK Obituary
Mildred G. "Milli" Cook (nee Fornear), beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of David (Lori), Sheryl, Sharon (Floyd) Mensching, Paul (Cari), Sheila (Tom) O'Malley, and Melissa. Fond grandmother of Todd (Alexis), Scott, Alison, Valerie (B.J.) Doeringsfeld, Emily (Dan) Halpin, Adam (Jess), Ryan, Ashley, Brennan (Dawn) O'Malley, Ian O'Malley, Tara O'Malley. Beloved great-grandmother of six. Sister of the late Donald (Rosemary) Fornear, the late Robert (Elizabeth) Fornear, the late Paul Fornear, the late Richard (Ruth Jean) Fornear, Brian (Sue) Fornear, and sister Janet (Andrew) Kirk of Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved aunt to twenty three nephews and nieces. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on Feb. 18, 1933. Died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 with caring relatives and friends gathered around at her home in Schaumburg, IL. Visitation 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL. Memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, also at Michaels Funeral Home, with burial immediately afterward at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 US-20, Elgin, IL 60120.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
