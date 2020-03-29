|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Mildred J. Gallagher-Bitner (nee Stewart) passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. "Millie" was the beloved wife of the late John Gallagher and the late Ronald Bitner. She was born June 8, 1937 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her loving sons, John Gallagher (Yvette), Gary Gallagher (Joyce), three grandchildren, Sean Gallagher (Ashley), Jacqueline Gallagher, Elizabeth Henby (Shawn), and 5 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her canine companion, Tanner. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, Brian Gallagher, and son, Barry Gallagher. Mildred will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020