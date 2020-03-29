Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED GALLAGHER-BITNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED J. GALLAGHER-BITNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED J. GALLAGHER-BITNER Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Mildred J. Gallagher-Bitner (nee Stewart) passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. "Millie" was the beloved wife of the late John Gallagher and the late Ronald Bitner. She was born June 8, 1937 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her loving sons, John Gallagher (Yvette), Gary Gallagher (Joyce), three grandchildren, Sean Gallagher (Ashley), Jacqueline Gallagher, Elizabeth Henby (Shawn), and 5 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her canine companion, Tanner. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, Brian Gallagher, and son, Barry Gallagher. Mildred will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -