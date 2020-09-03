1/
MILDRED JEAN KIPFER
1931 - 2020
Mildred Jean Wilson Dickenson Kipfer, "Jean", died on August 27, 2020 in Hampstead, NC at the age of 89. She was born April 23, 1931 to Russell M. Wilson and Mildred L. Booth Wilson in Oak Hill, WV. Jean is survived by her son, Max R. Kipfer (Bridget) of Hampstead, NC, and her two grandsons, Kyle B. Kipfer (Sarah) of Suffield, CT and Maxx J. Kipfer of Harpers Ferry, WVA. Jean and her husband Albert (deceased) spent 25 years in West Dundee, IL, before retiring to their lake home outside Plainfield, WI. In her memory, donations may be made to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). For full obituary and to share condolences please visit www.andrewsmortuary.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
