|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Mildred June Kulin, age 84, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. She was born April 20, 1935 in Milford, IL to Russell and Gladys (Callahan) Schuringa. Mildred June Kulin. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Emil Kulin and loving mother to her son, Eugene Arthur and daughter, Dyan Michelle. Known to friends and others as 'Miss Millie.' She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking, traveling with her friends, enjoying events and was an avid reader. She worked at the College of Lake County in both the bookstore and library. Her warm heart always had room in it for all those who wanted her grace. Her gentle sense of humor and quick wit endeared her to all who knew her. Mildred is survived by her son, Eugene, grandchildren, Jessica and P.J.; six sisters, JoAnne Kegebien, Janet Frantz, Carol Toussaint, Shirley McDougal, Sheila McDougal and Valerie Jacques; and one brother, Charles Schuringa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Emil; sister, Dyan Michelle; and brother, Edward Thomas Schuringa. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10am until 11am with the funeral service beginning at 11am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org. For information, call 847-223-8122 or go to www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020