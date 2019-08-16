|
|
Mildred Lee Palmer, age 82, passed away July 24, 2019. She was born January 1, 1937, the daughter of Richard and Flossie (Lampely) Burgess, in Benton, IL. Mildred was a devoted matriarch to her family, as they were her main focus in life. She also loved gardening, especially her flowers. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Gloria) Palmer; sister, Mary (Ronald) Corbin; and grandchildren, Brittany (Shivanshu) Sharma and Chad Heipp. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Palmer; daughter, Laura Heipp; and siblings, Martha Tripp, Leonard Burgess, and William Burgess. A committal service will be held on August 24, 2019 at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton, IL at 1:00PM. Arrangements handled by The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500 Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Mildred's family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019