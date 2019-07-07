Mildred M. Anderson. 97, of Windham, NH, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 3rd, 2019 at the Grace House in Windham, NH. She was born on November 7th, 1921 in Edwardsville, IL and grew up in St. Louis, MO. Mildred met the love of her life, Carl Anderson, when she was roller skating one evening. The couple was married on April 15, 1944 and shared 66 wonderful years together. She was a very involved volunteer at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect, Illinois where the couple lived for over 50 years. She is survived by her son, Bruce Anderson and his wife Gina of Windham, NH; her 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband Carl E. Anderson; her son, Stephen O. Anderson; her granddaughter, Stephanie Mullnix; and her siblings, William Ferguson, Fritz Ferguson, Mary (Ferguson), and Betty Kolseth. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7th from 4-8pm at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. Calling hours will also be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7pm at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Street, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. A funeral service will take place at 10am on Thursday morning, July 11, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Mount Prospect, IL. Interment will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that Memorial Donations be made to either St. Mark Lutheran Church of Mt. Prospect, IL, the Windham Endowment for Community Advancement, or the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019