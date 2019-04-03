|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mildred M. Leon (nee Ruzecki), 85, died April 1, 2019. She was born April 12, 1933 in Chicago. She was a secretary for the Village of Arlington Heights for 10 years. Mildred was the wife of the late Frank Leon; mother of Daniel (Marlene), Frank (Marian), Matt and the late Greg and David Leon; and grandmother of Alexandra and Frank Leon. Visitation Thursday 4 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows, where the funeral service also will be held on Friday at 10 am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019