ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Miles J. Mraz was born on July 20, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Anna (nee Brouk) Mraz who resided in Berwyn. He passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Miles was an Aeronautical Engineer for Recon Optical for 38 years. He was known as "Mr. Viewfinder" and held two patents for aerial reconnaissance camera design used in military aircraft. In 1943, he was presented with a Presidential Deferment because of working on defense contracts for the safety and security of the United States. He did proudly serve in the Navy from 1945-1946. He was a member of the Masons and advanced through all of the levels including having the distinction of being Worshipful Master of the Ben Hur Lodge. He was also a Shriner of the Chicago chapter. Miles was an avid model HO train enthusiast for over 75 years. He also earned trophies for golfing and bowling. He loved fishing, whether it was for rainbow trout, ocean fishing or just sharing his skills with friends and grandchildren who also grew to love fishing. Additionally, he loved gardening and even raised unique varieties of irises. Mostly, he loved his family and traveling. He traveled to many parts of the world with his wife and introduced his sons to camping which took the family to many states across the United States. He served as a leader of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in addition to many positions with PTA and started the Prospect High School Band Boosters. He was a proud man and would always greet everyone with a positive attitude, a sparkling smile and a response with his trademark that he was "Fine and Dandy". Miles is survived by his sons Miles S. (Carol) Mraz, Marshall J. (Debbie) Mraz and Michael W. (Julie) Mraz; his grandchildren Michael Mraz, Kathryn Mraz, Betsy Mraz; as well as his step-grandchildren Gary (Bridget) Schick and Diana (Jerry) Williams. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Lorraine C. Mraz, as well as his parents. Visitation Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am which during this period will include a Masonic service and then at 11:00 am a Funeral Service will be held at Glueckert Funeral Home (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect) 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004. Interment will take place at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
