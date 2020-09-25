1/
MILIVOJE TODOROVICH
1932 - 2020
Milivoje Todorovich, 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Libertyville, IL. He was born on April 14, 1932 in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, came to the USA in 1971 and was formerly of Kenosha, WI, Waukegan, IL and North Port, FL. Milivoje had been a former employee at Abbott Laboratories for 19 years, a member of New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, enjoyed reading, gardening and most of all spending time with his family, lending a helping hand when needed. Surviving is a son, Dragoljub (Marija); 2 grandchildren, Milorad (Slavica) and David (Mirjana) Todorovich; great grandchildren, Sladjana, Kristina & Milica; brothers Dragi (Ljubinka) Todorovic, The Very Reverend Jovan (Mirijana) Todorovich and sister-in-law, Milica Todorovich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christina in 2001 and brother, Milan. Visitation will begin at Noon followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Avenue, Third Lake, IL. Interment will be at New Gracanica Cemetery. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
SEP
26
Service
01:00 PM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
