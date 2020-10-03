1/
MILLIE BONADONNA
BUFFALO GROVE - Millie Bonadonna nee Motto, age 86. Loving mother of Russell (Barbara) and Michael Bonadonna. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Kaitlyn), Russell Jr., Tony, Nicholas, and Christine. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral prayers will take place Monday, October 5th at 9 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, followed by a procession to St. Mary Catholic Church for a 10 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Catholic Church are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
