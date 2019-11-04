Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILTON F. JERARD


1930 - 2019
MILTON F. JERARD Obituary
Visitation for Milton F. Jerard, 89, of Lake Zurich, formerly of Palatine, will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Prayers will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home and process to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine, for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Milton was born on May 28, 1930 to Joseph and Stella Jarzembowski. He passed away on All Souls' Day, November 2, 2019. Our father was the kindest, sweetest human, with the biggest heart ever put on this Earth. He will always be remembered for the family vacations and great advice he gave everyone. He will be deeply missed. Additionally, he loved to dance with our mother and was a great role model to all five of us where he will remain in our hearts forever. Milton was the beloved husband of the late Reyes A. Jerard. He is survived by his children, Cindy (Cary) Livingston, Sandy (Gary) Hansen, Suzy (Rich) Starzec, Wendy Jerard, and Rick (Tracey Prate) Jerard; grandchildren, Michael, Jacob (Jennifer), Nicholas, Gregory (Rachel), Christopher, Richard, Robert, Ryne, Kaitlyn and Dylan; great-grandson, Brady; and his brother, LeRoy Jarzembowski. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , or The , cancer.org/involved/donate.html For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
