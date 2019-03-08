Bouvier Jr. Milton J. "Mickey" Bouvier Jr. 91, of Mount Prospect, was born November 27, 1927, in Jeanerette, LA, to Milton J. and Bernice (nee Hebert) Bouvier Sr. and passed away suddenly March 5, 2019. As a devoted husband to Mary Dean and father of five, Mickey shared his love and pride for his family with EVERYONE he met. Following his career as a Lube Engineer for Amoco Oil, he spent countless hours volunteering for his church and community and attended daily Mass. His larger than life personality will be greatly missed by us all. Mickey was the beloved husband of Mary Dean A. Bouvier; loving father of Milton J. "Mike" (Catherine) Bouvier III, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Kent) Stoughton, Barbara "Bobbie" (Tim) Wheeler, John (Carol) Bouvier and the late Mary Kay (Scott) Maretick; cherished grandfather of Angela (Joe) Long, Amy (Chris) Dees, Madeline Bouvier, Megan Bouvier, Brandon (Sandra) Stoughton, Emily (Robert) Reins, Patrick (Jennie) Wheeler, Mollie (fiance Adam Gertz) Wheeler, John Bouvier, Jonah Bouvier, Rebekah Bouvier and Luke Bouvier; great-grandfather of Samantha, Josephine, Sebastian, Ella, Natilee, Christopher, Audrey and one more due in September. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Monday, March 11 at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary