Milton John Nesbit, 91, was born on April 4, 1927 in St. Charles, Minnesota to the late William and late Agnes Nesbit and passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at his home in St. John, Indiana. Milton was the devoted husband for 45 years to Vanessa (nee Dyrke) Nesbit; loving stepfather of Timothy (Diana) Owen and James (Susan) Owen; beloved grandfather of Christopher, Alyssa, Brandon and Emily and great-grandfather of Jace, Aria and Tara; fond brother of the late Gladys Wanless, late Donald Nesbit and late Robert Nesbit; dear uncle to Steven Nesbit, Holly Cochran and Susan Mower. Milton's mother loved poetry and named him after the poet John Milton. After high school Milt served two years in the Navy. During his college years Milt worked summers at Canyon Hotel in Yellowstone National Park. Milton earned his Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Economics from Hamline University on June 5, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He earned his Master of Arts at University of Minnesota in St. Paul, Minnesota in March 1952. Milt retired from IBM after 34 years of service as a Senior Systems Analyst in 1990. Visitation Saturday from 9am until time of service 11am at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.