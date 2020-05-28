Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
MIRIAM HOOK
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Interment
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Warren Cemetery
MIRIAM (HOVIIN) HOOK

MIRIAM (HOVIIN) HOOK Obituary
GURNEE - Miriam (nee Hoviin) Hook, 92, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Florence Nursing Home in Marengo, IL, of natural causes. Born January 26, 1928, in DeKalb, as Jennie Miriam Hoviin, the daughter of Arvid and Alma (nee Wiitala) Hoviin, Miriam and her family moved from the Finnish community in DeKalb during her high school years to Waukegan, where she was affectionately known as "Middia." After graduating in 1946, Miriam worked for Co-Op, or Cooperative Trading, dairy in North Chicago for more than 10 years, but retired from the Lake County Court House Real Estate department, where she had worked for many years. Miriam married Leo B. Hook on July 30, 1949, in Gurnee. That was the day they began the ride of their life, on motorcycles, fast cars and old cars. When they weren't riding, they enjoyed watching races, especially NASCAR, either in Daytona or on TV. Her beloved husband wanted it said that she never met a stranger. She loved to strike up a conversation with anyone and made them a part of her far-reaching family. Miriam has joined her beloved husband "Hook", who passed away August 4, 2019; parents, who passed in 1959 and 1963; and three siblings, infant Betty Mirjam, who passed in 1924, George (Ginny) in 1962, and Martha (Verner) Johnson in 1997, and their spouses; a nephew, Eddie Hoviin in 1962; a niece, Susie Hoviin Withrow, in 2006; and a great-nephew, Dale Elkinton, in 1976. Miriam is survived by her very good friends, goddaughter, Jane Tiffany-Hansen and husband, Ken Hansen, who have always looked out for Miriam's well-being; her sister's children, Sherri (Bill) Elkinton, Bill (Gayle) Johnson and Bob (Phyllis) Johnson, who will always cherish the memory of their last aunt; their collective children who all loved Miriam like another grandmother; and a nephew, George Hoviin in Oklahoma. A private service followed by interment at Warren Cemetery will take place on Saturday, May 30th at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-244-1155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020
