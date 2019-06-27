Miriam Judith (nee Gruber) Inskeep, 87, died on March 2nd in her Pittsburgh, PA area nursing home. She had been a 30-year resident of West Chicago before moving to Wheaton and then to Pittsburgh. She was born on August 24, 1931 in Albany, NY and grew up there. She earned her B.S. in Organic Chemistry at Rosary College, and her M.S. in Organic Chemistry at Loyola University. As a young woman, she enjoyed skiing. After completing her education, she worked for Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation before marrying and moving to Illinois, where she was a homemaker and raised two daughters. She enjoyed classical music, operettas, reading, photography, crossword puzzles, and cooking from scratch. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Catholic Church, where she ran the Doughnut Sunday program. She was also active with Rosary College's alumnae group. She leaves behind her daughters Mary Helen Inskeep and Catherine (Adam) Aulick; grandchildren Havoc, Persephone, and Hawthorne Aulick; and nieces Judith Gruber, Christina Peck, and Nancy Yaekel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert George Gruber and Mary Josephine (nee Hammont) Gruber, her brother Albert Philip Gruber, and her husband of 40 years, Mark Davisson Inskeep. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles, prior to interment of her ashes in Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 S. Warrenville Road in Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley, at 830 S. Addison Avenue, Villa Park, IL 60181, or www.easterseals.com/dfv. Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary