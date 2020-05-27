|
Miriam M. "Mimi" Morgan, 84, passed away suddenly in her home on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Mt. Prospect, IL. She was born September 17, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI to Mildred and Eugene Kramer. She met the love of her life, Bruce Morgan, at Purdue University and they married on June 3, 1956. Mimi is survived by her husband, Bruce Morgan; two daughters, Torie (Mike) Arthofer and Laura (Trent Zilmer) Morgan; four grandchildren, Kevin Arthofer, Julie (Mike) Arthofer Harm, Veronica and Genevieve Zilmer; two great-grandchildren, Aria Arthofer and Luke Harm; and nieces and nephews, Lisa, Scott, Adelaide, William, Georgina, Peter and Theresa. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Kramer. Mimi dearly loved her family and friends and was known for her kindness and generosity. She shared a great love and appreciation for classical music and opera, art, literature, nature, history and travel with husband Bruce. Mimi received her Bachelor's degree in English from Indiana University South Bend and in 1979 completed her Master's degree in Library Science from Rosary College. For many years, she was a beloved children's librarian at the Prospect Heights Public Library. Bruce and Mimi spent more than 20 wonderful retirement winters in their much loved second home of Naples, Florida. Mimi truly lived "a well-lived life." Memorials can be made to the Ravinia Festival or the Chicago Botanic Garden, two of Bruce and Mimi's very favorite places. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020