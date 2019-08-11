|
Miriam R. Kautz was born in Chicago IL, on December 5, 1928, and went home to Heaven on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She had been a 60 year resident of Wheaton, IL, then of late was living with and being cared for by her daughter, Barb Petry, in Plano, IL. Miriam was the youngest of 2 children: sisters close in age and close in spirit. She grew up in a musical family, and she and her sister enjoyed singing together in churches and in the North Park College choir. Miriam loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted others to love Him too. Over the years she ministered through local chapters of Christian Women's Club, the Gideons International, prison ministry, and College Church. Miriam was always thinking of special ways to share the gospel with her neighbors, children, and grandchildren, often through books, tracts or a special song. When her youngest child entered college, Miriam began a 15 yr career as receptionist for the Christian Bible distribution organization Bibles for the World. It became like a second family and she greatly enjoyed her time there. Miriam is survived by her dearly loved family: daughters Carol Kautz and Barb (Paul) Petry; son Ron (Lisa) Kautz; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara Heldt Raedeke, her husband Clyde A. Kautz, her young son David Kautz and her sister, Myrtle Nelson. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at College Church, 332 E. Seminary Ave, in Wheaton, IL. Interment was private at Eden Memorial Park in Schiller Park, IL. Memorial gifts in Miriam's name may be sent to; Bibles for the World, PO Box 49759, Colorado Springs, CO 80949; The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214; or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28201. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019