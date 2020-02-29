Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
MITCHELL B. BRUSKI


1928 - 2020
MITCHELL B. BRUSKI Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mitchell B. Bruski was born on February 3, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois to Ben and Regina (nee Matuszak) Bruski. He died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his home. Mr. Bruski was a Chicago Police Officer for 33 years before retiring in 1988. He will be remembered as a devoted family man and husband and one of the kindest people you could meet. He got along with everyone and had a wide circle of friends to show for it. Mitchell is survived by his daughter, Linda (Ken) Dubinski, his sons, Robert (Mary) Bruski, and Gary (Alaina) Bruski; his grandchildren, David (Victoria) Dubinski, Jeffrey Dubinski, Amanda (Jack) Davis, Lauren, Daniel, and Nicole Bruski; and his great grandchildren Justin, Jessa, and Albert. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia; and his parents. Mitch's family thanks his caregivers, Val and Tanya, for their loving care and support throughout his illness. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois for Mass at 10:00 am. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
