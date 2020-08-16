Mitchell Dean Roper, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 11, 2020 after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by loving family and pets at the time of passing. Mitch was born in May of 1952 in Libertyville, IL and graduated from Libertyville High School in 1970. He spent the majority of his life as a craftsman and carpenter. On Nov. 15, 1986 he (finally) married his partner of 11 years, Elizabeth Simon-Roper, who survives him in life. They were married in Rochester, MN and maintain relationships with friends there. They had just on daughter (no point in improving on perfection), Ashley, born Aug. 2, 1989. Mitch is survived by his wife Liza, daughter Ashley; his mother Gladys Roper, brother James (Kim) Roper, sister Elizabeth Schroeder and was preceded by his father Dean Roper in 2012. Also surviving are three wonderful golden retrievers and a ton of stuff. If you'd like something to remember him by, please be on the lookout for an estate sale notice soon. No, seriously, we don't know what we're going to do with it all. Anyone who knew Mitch, knows he was an immensely kind and gentle soul, always willing to help any who asked. He was fun, goofy, and generally hilarious. Everyone who met him met a new friend. Mitch loved to fish, travel, and spend time with his family. He was involved in the Rochester waterskiing club while he lived in Minnesota. He was also very active in the East Shore Crooked Lake Homeowner's Association where he focused on improving Crooked Lake for the neighborhood. He was also passionate about things he could fix, especially if they could be classified as toys. He started Home Fun Company in the 1970's where he built, refurbished, and fixed pinball machines. Anyone who knew Mitch well, knew to NEVER challenge him to a pinball match. You would lose. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave), Libertyville. Due to the current health guidelines, we kindly ask that those that wish to attend services may pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. A private family memorial service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Golden Retriever Club of America Cancer Foundation or Luistgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
