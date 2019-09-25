|
|
HAWTHORN WOODS - Visitation for Mitchell P. Ptasienski, 87, will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of prayers at 12:00 PM at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Mass will follow at 12:30 PM at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont Center. He was born on July 15, 1932 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Lake Zurich, IL. Mitchell was an avid world traveler and a member the Rosary Ministry at St. Francis de Sales. Mitchell was the loving husband of the late Carole (nee Josephus); father of Mitchell, Monica Lara and Michael; grandfather of Sonya and Louise Lara and his beloved companion Dolores Mark. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or Susan G. Komen, 213 Institute Place, #302, Chicago, IL 60610. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019