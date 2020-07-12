HAMPSHIRE - Monica Garofalo, 71, of Hampshire, IL passed away July 1, 2020 in her home. Monica was born in Freeport, IL in 1948. She was a school teacher for School District 300 for 34 years. Surviving is her husband Edward, son Dan, daughter-in-law Olga, sisters Mary and Helen, and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Louis, mother Monica, and her son Matthew. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday July 14th at Mount St. Hope Cemetery in Elgin with masks, social distancing, and no close contact of attendees outside of the immediate household due to the pandemic. A Celebration of Life for Monica will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Monica's name to any one of her favorite charities- the Salvation Army, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, the Community Crisis Center, or the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.