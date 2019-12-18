|
Monica M. Zavada, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. She was born March 30, 1940 in Decatur, Iowa to the late Raymond F. McMorris and Helen L. (nee McBee) McMorris and has lived in Libertyville for the past 30 years. Monica was a graduate of the University of Iowa and was a Home Economics teacher at Waukegan East High School for over 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and the many cruises she traveled on with her husband. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Bernard M. Zavada; 2 children, Cindi (Michael) Forrest and Robert Zavada; 2 grandchildren, Kevin and Daniel; her sister, Martha (Paul) Noonan; and, an aunt, an uncle, two nephews and many cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service and interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019