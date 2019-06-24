Daily Herald Obituaries
MONICA MARIE "COOKIE" CORBIN

MONICA MARIE "COOKIE" CORBIN Obituary
Monica "Cookie" Marie Corbin, 72, of Libertyville, passed away June 21, 2019. Cookie grew up in South Bend, IN and is an Indiana University graduate. She devoted her life to the happiness of her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Cookie's unconditional love and wisdom built a "Corbin Colony" that has and will forever emulate her grace. One of her greatest joys was hosting parties where friends quickly became family. Cookie is survived by her beloved husband Richard Sr. of 52 years; her cherished children Corinna (Bryant) Wojcik, Johanna, Richard Jr. (Joanna), and Christopher (Elizabeth); her adoring grandchildren Eva, Luke, James, Cassandra, Mary, and Hattie; and her devoted sister Joanne Magdalinski-Moore. She is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Genevieve Magdalinski of South Bend, IN. Visitation for Cookie will be Monday, June 24th from 5:00-8:00 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl (Rt 176, 1 block East of Rt 21), Libertyville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Tuesday, June 25th at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. Interment to follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral information (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 24, 2019
