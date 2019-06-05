Monnie L. Musslewhite, age 83, a 58 year resident of the Carpentersville & Algonquin area passed away on Monday afternoon at Autumn Leaves of Crystal Lake. She was born in Ocilla, Georgia on July 12, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Howard Leon & Lucy M. ( nee Brock ) Laminack. On March 19, 1954 she married Ed Musslewhite. Monnie worked as an Administrative Assistant for most of her working life and was a member of the Congdon Avenue Church of Christ in Elgin. Survivors include her husband of 65 years: Ed. Their children: Donna (Mark) Schultz, Kyle (Cindy) Musslewhite and Vicki (Jeff) Bethke. Other survivors include her five grandchildren; Zachary, Garrett, Clarissa, Kylie and Jacob. Her sister; Betty Nell Smith, her brother; Charles "Billy" Laminack along with her nieces, nephews cousins and friends. At Monnie's request she will be cremated and inurnment will be private. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11 AM-1 PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. The family has asked that due to severe allergies, please NO flowers. Instead, please consider making a donation to the . To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary