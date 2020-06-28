Monserrat "Monsie" Sanchez Goze, 85, passed away at her home in Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines on June 12, 2020. She was the widow of Robert James Goze. They shared 49 years of marriage together. Born in Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines, she was the daughter of Francisco "Isco" Sanchez and Lucia Adolfo Sanchez. She graduated from Cebu Velez College of Nursing.She was a personal nurse for the President Carlos Garcia in Manila, Philippines. After her service there, she travelled to the U.S. to be sponsored as a nurse at the Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital (aka Rush University Medical Center) in Chicago, IL. While meeting at a YMCA dance, she later married Robert Goze in 1964, and they moved to Mundelein, IL to raise their three children. She served as a nurse for the Winchester House, Libertyville, IL and then the VA North Chicago Hospital, North Chicago, IL (aka Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center) where she would retire. She was a member of both the Santa Maria Del Popolo Church, Mundelein, IL and National Shrine of St. Maximillian Kolbe at Marytown, Libertyville, IL. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, and cooking. She will be remembered for her dedication of love for all her family and friends. Monserrat is reunited with her husband, her parents, and her brothers, Benjamin Sanchez and Danilo Sanchez. She is survived by her brother, Artemio Sanchez and sister, Cecilia Paires, her children, Gregory (Amy) Goze, Lucia (Brent) Karry, and Lisa Goze (Shaw Safo), and her grandchildren, Monica Goze, Kira Karry, Xander Karry, Grace Goze, and Austin Goze. Due to Covid-19, a future memorial service will be planned at a later date.







