Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
United Protestant Church
54 S. Whitney St
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MORRIS HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MORRIS E. AND IRENE O. HARVEY


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MORRIS E. AND IRENE O. HARVEY Obituary
Morris E. Harvey, 92, was born June 24, 1927 in Lady Lake, Florida, son of George and Edwina Harvey passed away on June 29, 2019. Irene O. Harvey, 83, was born March 14, 1933, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of Harry and Ruth Kohloff, passed away on January 29, 2017. Morris and Irene were happily married for over 62 years. They are survived by sons, George (Mikki), Mark (Kirsten), and daughter Linda; grandchildren, Michelle Schweizer (Kevin), Theresa, Jennie (Ryle), Sam, Quinn, Eliza, and Jessica; and great-grandchildren; Madeline, Noel, Lucas, Nicholas, and Alexander. They were preceded in death by son, Steve (Linda); and grandson, Mark. A memorial service will be held in memory of Morris and Irene Harvey on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:30 AM at United Protestant Church, 54 S. Whitney St., Grayslake, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MORRIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.