|
|
Morris E. Harvey, 92, was born June 24, 1927 in Lady Lake, Florida, son of George and Edwina Harvey passed away on June 29, 2019. Irene O. Harvey, 83, was born March 14, 1933, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of Harry and Ruth Kohloff, passed away on January 29, 2017. Morris and Irene were happily married for over 62 years. They are survived by sons, George (Mikki), Mark (Kirsten), and daughter Linda; grandchildren, Michelle Schweizer (Kevin), Theresa, Jennie (Ryle), Sam, Quinn, Eliza, and Jessica; and great-grandchildren; Madeline, Noel, Lucas, Nicholas, and Alexander. They were preceded in death by son, Steve (Linda); and grandson, Mark. A memorial service will be held in memory of Morris and Irene Harvey on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:30 AM at United Protestant Church, 54 S. Whitney St., Grayslake, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019