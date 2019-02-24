Morris E. Teal Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Sunday Feb. 3, 2019, after complications from Cancer treatment for metastasized melanoma. Morris, 87, was born April 21, 1931 in Peoria, IL, but also lived in Florida, Texas, and several other Illinois cities, including West Chicago since 1969. He married Betty Jo Garen in 1954 and remained happily so for 59 years. Morris or "Morrie" was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He loved dancing and all types of sports, both as a player and fan. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a jet mechanic during the Korean War, and his 32-year teaching career included assistant principal and counselor at Bower Jr. High in Warrenville, and physical education at Lowell and Hawthorne elementary schools in Wheaton, IL. Morris is survived by four children, Debbie (Jeff) Hiltner, Winfield; Cindy (Paul) Nelson, Elk Grove; Mike (Rocio) Teal, Hinsdale; and Jeff (Anju) Teal, Barrington. Also, 10 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a brother, Ronald (Petra) Teal, Oak Park. He was preceded in death by Betty; sister, Nadine Knutsen, Beloit, WI; brother, Charles, Pontiac, IL; and parents Gyneth and Morris Teal, Beloit. Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church in West Chicago on Saturday, March 2. Visitation starts at 11:30am, with the service starting at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to the church. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary