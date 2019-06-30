Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Mt. Prospect, IL
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Morris J. Pumphrey, 90, died June 23 at home. He was married to the late Jeannine Hildebrandt Pumphrey for 52 years. Morris taught Science and Math at EGV High School. He served in the Army CIC and was a member of the VFW. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Mt. Prospect. He is survived by children, Beth (David) Bertolini, Janet (Adrian) Iles and Jim Pumphrey; grandsons, Adam and Alex Bertolini; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Reeves; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mt. Prospect on Sunday, September 8 at 4 pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
