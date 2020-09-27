Muriel Gotschewski, nee Ziolkowski, 92, longtime resident of Glenview, passed away September 24, 2020. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Paul; loving mother of Robert (Jane) Gotschewski, Susan (John) Church, Christine Gotschewski, and William (Susan) Gotschewski; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Susan) and Robert H. Gotschewski, Jessica (David) Sargent, John R. (Melissa) and Joseph Church, Sara Gotschewski (Christopher Bridgman) and Will Gotschewski; proud great-grandmother of 11; dear sister of the late Lauretta Martens. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Chicago and raising her family, Muriel worked for many years at Sears Roebuck before retiring. Together with her husband, Paul, she joined the Glenview Senior Center. Her compassion and love for children was reflected in the activities she pursued at the Center. Muriel enjoyed sewing bears that were given to comfort children and she participated in a pen pal program with local grade schools. In 2006, Muriel was awarded Super Senior. Muriel served her community by volunteering as an election judge. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always willing to join them playing board games on the floor; spending time in her garden and baking for her family and friends. She never turned down an opportunity to dance, especially a polka or a two-step with her husband, Paul. Muriel lived her life simply by following the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Muriel had a generous heart, a bright smile, a witty sense of humor, an infectious laugh and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
). Please sign condolences at www.nhscotthanekamp.com
.