1/1
Muriel Iverson
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Muriel Reichert Iverson, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home in Vernon Hills, IL. She was born December 10, 1928 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, was formerly of Marion, Iowa, residing in Vernon Hills for the past 43 years. Muriel had been a former nurse, avid reader, nature lover, including bird watching and especially loved her family. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Emil Iverson; 7 children, Emil III, Anne, John, Thomas (Lisa), Steven (Rochelle), James (Brenda) and Mike Iverson; 8 grandchildren, Tommy (Danielle), Matthew (Cassy), Danny, Kevin, Ryan, Dane, Cameron and Kiana Iverson; 2 great granddaughters, Avery and Selma and also by a sister, Helen Lambin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Vera Oxley and daughter-in-law, Terese Iverson. Funeral services and interment will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
JUL
31
Interment
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
