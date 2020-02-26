|
BARRINGTON - Muriel Kathryn Schrock (nee Lang), 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born May 5, 1927 in Chicago. Muriel was the wife of the late Victor; mother of Valerie Zemko, Michael (Cathy), David (Ellen Hamilton), Jeffery (Saundra) and Vicki (Steve Erspamer) Schrock and Ginny (Jim) Zega; grandmother of seven; and sister of the late Joyce Boyko. Visitation Thursday, 4 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Friday, 9:30 am from chapel to St. Colette Church, Mass 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Colette Scholarship Fund. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020