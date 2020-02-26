Daily Herald Obituaries
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colette Church

MURIEL KATHRYN SCHROCK


1927 - 2020
MURIEL KATHRYN SCHROCK Obituary
BARRINGTON - Muriel Kathryn Schrock (nee Lang), 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born May 5, 1927 in Chicago. Muriel was the wife of the late Victor; mother of Valerie Zemko, Michael (Cathy), David (Ellen Hamilton), Jeffery (Saundra) and Vicki (Steve Erspamer) Schrock and Ginny (Jim) Zega; grandmother of seven; and sister of the late Joyce Boyko. Visitation Thursday, 4 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Friday, 9:30 am from chapel to St. Colette Church, Mass 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Colette Scholarship Fund. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
