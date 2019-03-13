Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRA LUSIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRA B. LUSIAK


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MYRA B. LUSIAK Obituary
PALATINE - Visitation for Myra B. Lusiak, 73, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, on Monday, March 18, 2019 for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Myra was born on July 24, 1945 to Vernon and Eva Claunch. She passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Myra was a proud graduate of Lakeview High School in Chicago, class of 1963. Professionally, she was an administrative assistant at Barrington High School for 21 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, taking pictures and scrapbooking; she was also a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Myra was the beloved wife of Richard Lusiak for 50 years. She is also survived by her children, Kimberly (Chris) Ketcham and Richard A. (Abby) Lusiak; and her grandchildren, Lacey, Alex, and Adam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, journeycare.org/donate. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now