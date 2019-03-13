PALATINE - Visitation for Myra B. Lusiak, 73, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, on Monday, March 18, 2019 for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Myra was born on July 24, 1945 to Vernon and Eva Claunch. She passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Myra was a proud graduate of Lakeview High School in Chicago, class of 1963. Professionally, she was an administrative assistant at Barrington High School for 21 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, taking pictures and scrapbooking; she was also a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Myra was the beloved wife of Richard Lusiak for 50 years. She is also survived by her children, Kimberly (Chris) Ketcham and Richard A. (Abby) Lusiak; and her grandchildren, Lacey, Alex, and Adam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, journeycare.org/donate. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary