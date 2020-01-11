|
ELGIN - Myron Floyd Ball, 64, of Elgin, passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born in Elgin on January 28, 1955 to Floyd and Margaret Ball. Myron is survived by his children, Dewey (Melissa) Ball, Leona (Carrie) Fligelman; grandchildren, Dylan, Layla, Sabastyan; and siblings, Steve Ball and Cheryl Thacker. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 11, 2020