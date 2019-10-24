|
|
Myrtice L. McKisic (nee Cross) passed away October 20, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence at the age of 101. She was the beloved wife of the late James K. McKisic (1986); loving mother of Ron (Renee) McKisic, Larry (Kathryn) McKisic, Patricia Money, and Michael (Jennifer) McKisic; dear grandmother of Mike Money, Tiffany (Vince) Carone, Kyle and Myles McKisic and cherished great-grandmother of Nicholas and Skyla Carone. A memorial visitation will be held at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village on October 25th from 10am until the time of service at 11am. A private inurnment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of owers, please consider a donation in Myrtice's name to Christus Victor Lutheran Church, which she was a charter member for 60 years and served as the original organist https://cvlutheran.org/give. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019