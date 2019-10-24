Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRTICE MCKISIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRTICE L. MCKISIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MYRTICE L. MCKISIC Obituary
Myrtice L. McKisic (nee Cross) passed away October 20, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence at the age of 101. She was the beloved wife of the late James K. McKisic (1986); loving mother of Ron (Renee) McKisic, Larry (Kathryn) McKisic, Patricia Money, and Michael (Jennifer) McKisic; dear grandmother of Mike Money, Tiffany (Vince) Carone, Kyle and Myles McKisic and cherished great-grandmother of Nicholas and Skyla Carone. A memorial visitation will be held at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village on October 25th from 10am until the time of service at 11am. A private inurnment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of owers, please consider a donation in Myrtice's name to Christus Victor Lutheran Church, which she was a charter member for 60 years and served as the original organist https://cvlutheran.org/give. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MYRTICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now