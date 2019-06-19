Daily Herald Obituaries
NADINE ZEI


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NADINE ZEI Obituary
Nadine Zei was born in 1945 in Chicago, IL to Lucretia (Wauck) and George Stanton. While attending Loyola University, Nadine met her future husband of 51 years, John J. Zei. Nadine was caring, compassionate, and enjoyed her teaching career. Being a mother and grandmother were the things Nadine loved best, next to being a wife to John; always busy planning family events, stocking up on toys, directing arts and crafts activities, baking and joining in Monopoly marathons. Wife of John J. Zei; loving mother of John S. (Naiyana) Zei, Elissa (Matthew) Mitchell and Christopher (Hye) Zei; cherished grandmother of May, Annalise and Jacob Zei, Connor, Catlin and Lauren Mitchell and Julian Zei; dear sister of Gary Stanton and the late Diane Francis; fond aunt to many. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
