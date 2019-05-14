MUNDELEIN - Mrs. Nadyne M. Nordhem, age 89, passed away Friday (February 8, 2019) at Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL. She was born August 20, 1929 on a farm in Coulwood, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ferd Ellis Miller, Sr. and Lucy Compton Buskill. She was raised in Honaker, Virginia and attended Honaker High School. Nadyne attended Beauty school, worked for a dental hygienist, she was also a receptionist in Kingsport, Tennessee where she met her husband Willis. They were married August 1, 1953. They moved to Chicago, where she worked at Washington National Ins. and after they had their two daughters she became a housewife and mother. Nadyne was a devoted wife, loving mother and a devoted friend to many. She attended Skokie valley Baptist from 1955-2005. Where she was hostess with the "mostest." Always welcoming people into her home. They then attended Quentin Road Bible after they moved to Mundelein. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Earl Buskill, her husband, Willis I. Nordhem, her brother, Clifford Wayne Miller, her stepbrothers, Leonard Miller, Ferd Ellis Miller, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Vicky Lynn Nordhem (Kurt Brueggemann), Sandra Leigh Camugnaro (Michael); her brothers, Glen (Rick) Buskill, Larry G. Miller, her sister, Linda Murray (Jim), her brother-in-law, Alan Nordhem (Linda); her grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Kylie, her stepgranddaughters, Amanda, Emma, Sonja; her cousins, Judy Kuniba, Diane Fuller, Smith and Eunice Compton, Mary Ruth Austin, Paula Nordhem-Calkins (Jim), Robert Norheim (Elizabeth), and goddaughter, Julie Stevens (Kyle). The family will receive friends and family on May 21st, 2019 Tuesday at Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church, 60 Quentin Rd., Lake Zurich, IL, from 6:00-7:00 pm. Celebration service will begin at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary