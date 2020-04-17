|
Nanci was born May 12, 1953 in Evergreen Park, IL. She passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Nanci was a proud alumnus of Northwestern University, where she earned both a Bachelor's Degree from Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and Master's Degree from Kellogg School of Management. She also earned her Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago. She is survived by her children, Kerry Rogers, and Brett (Alison) Rogers; her mother, Lois Nigro; and sister, Susan Nigro Gelsomino. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Richard "Rick" Rogers, her father, Emil Nigro, and her brother, David Nigro. A Celebration of Nanci's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern University, ATTN: Office of Annual Giving, 1201 Davis St., Evanston, IL 60208 or the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL 60022. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020