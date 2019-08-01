|
ANTIOCH - Nancy A. Carlson, 73 years old, passed away peacefully Monday July 29, 2019. She was born September 18, 1945 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late William and Marcella (nee Reddington) Webster, living in Prospect Heights and Wheeling, IL before settling in Antioch in 1972. Before her retirement, Nancy worked for over 38 years at Frostee Foam and Tuscarora Plastics. On November 25, 1967 she married John Carlson in Des Plaines, IL, and he preceded her in death on July 15, 2019. Nancy always looked forward to spending time with family, attending and planning family events, and her annual shopping and craft fair trips to Cranfest with her great friends, Denny and Kathy. She absolutely loved frogs. Nancy was known for always going above and beyond - whether it was for family events, being there for family, or pouring a glass of wine. Nancy, along with her husband John were known for having a heart of gold and enjoying the simple things in life. Survivors include: a son, David (Ronda) Carlson of Salem, WI; two grandchildren, Brittiny (Efren Gomez) Carlson and Autumn (Joe Brown) Carlson; a great-grandson, Quincy Gomez; siblings, Marcy Textrum of Lindenhurst, Jane (Ivan) Lukowich of Jordan, AR, and Penny (Todd) Gruchalski and their children, Gabriel and Garrett of Lake Villa, IL; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Magnusson of Phoenix, AZ and Judi (Neil) Berndt of Prescott, AZ; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Antioch Fire Department, 835 Holbeck Dr., Antioch, IL 60002 are appreciated. Please sign the online guest book for Nancy at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019