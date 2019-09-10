Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Church
Resources
NANCY A. FEDOR

NANCY A. FEDOR Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Visitation for Nancy A. Fedor (nee Novak), of Bloomingdale since 1987, will be held Thursday, 2:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Friday, 10:00a.m. to St. Isidore Church. Mass 10:45a.m. Interment Assumption. She left this world surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Our hearts ache at the loss of Nancy, the beloved wife of 53 years of Tony, Jr.; loving mother of Tony (Lisa), III, Chris (Amy) Fedor and Wendy (Brian) Stoner; proud grandmother of Anthony, IV, Alexander and Brandon Fedor, Melissa and Evie Fedor, Kayley and A,J. Stoner; cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Stella Novak; dear sister of Susan Laurence and Steve (Kathy) Novak; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. She will also be missed by her "Choir Family" from St. Isidore Church and her "Teaching Family and students" from St. Peter School in Itasca. In lieu of flowers, the family request you please donate to the Cancer Federation at www.cancerfed.org in Nancy's name. For information, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
