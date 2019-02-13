Daily Herald Obituaries
LAKE VILLA - Nancy A. Gray, at the age of 88, went into the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born October 18, 1930 in Decatur, IL to Leo and Helen (Marsh) Loveless. Nancy was the wife of the late Pastor John L. Gray for over 58 years. Together, Nancy and John founded the Faith Baptist Church of Round Lake Beach, IL. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Master of Education degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1966. Nancy retired from education after almost three decades of teaching elementary school, the last nineteen years of which were in the Elgin, IL school district. Very active in her church, Nancy enjoyed playing the piano for church services up until last year. Nancy loved the Lord, music, children, gardening, and solving crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son, George (Shaheen) Gray of Houston, TX and her granddaughter, Mahreen Shamim of South Carolina. Nancy was reunited with her husband, Rev. John L. Gray (passed in 2007); her son, Stephen (1951); and her daughter, Rebecca S. Gray (2018). Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:30 until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Faith Baptist Church, 1333 N. Cedar Lake Rd., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073. Interment will be private in Ridge Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL 60073. Info, 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
