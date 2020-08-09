LIBERTYVILLE - Nancy A. Hines, age 75, formerly of Deerfield, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born February 25, 1945 in Highland Park to Everett and Hazel (Kruger) Wickham. Nancy was a resident of Libertyville for the last 25 years, where she enjoyed all the festivities Libertyville Senior Center offered, such as singing, dancing, and exercising. On any given Friday, she could be found at estate sales with her best friend from childhood, Connie. Nancy loved people, life, laughing, ice cream, and especially going out to lunch and dinner with her girlfriends. She was also an active member and volunteer at her church, Crosslife. Above all, Nancy adored spending time with her family, never missing a grandchild's sporting event, or a chance to play with her great-grandkids. Nancy had the Christmas spirit all year round and often sang Christmas carols. Her dog, Buddy, was her favorite friend that she loved to pieces and pieces! Nancy was a devoted mother, doting grand and great-grandmother, fond sister, and caring friend who will forever remains in their hearts. Left behind to cherish Nancy's memory are her three children, Diane (Bob) Bauer, Debbie (Michael) Cargill, Sherri (Dan) Malloy; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara (Peter) Heritsch. Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, John Dorman and Donald Hines, a son, John Dorman Jr., and her sister Billie. A graveside service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Lakeside Cemetery. Burnett-Dane Funeral Home has been assisting Nancy's family in their time of need. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
