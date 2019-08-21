|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Nancy A. Thomas was born December 23, 1942 in Chicago to James and Ann (nee Chambers) McHugh. She died August 19, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Nancy is survived by her children Michelle (David) Beckemeier and Brad (Joan) Thomas; her grandchildren Max, Kate, Ben and Lucy; her siblings Kevin (Mara) McHugh and Sheelagh (late Mike) McGurn. She is preceded in death by her son Brian Thomas and by her parents. Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:15 AM, Friday August 23, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 2151, 501st St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019