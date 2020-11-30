1/1
NANCY ANN NESS
1946 - 2020
On Thanksgiving day, Nancy Ann Ness entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, and is now dancing on the streets of heaven. She was born on November 13, 1946 in Roanoke, IL the daughter of Elmer and Virginia (Beckman) Wiedman. Nancy Ann graduated from Northern Illinois University, and was a teacher for school district U-46, with 35 years at Woodland Heights Elementary School in Streamwood, IL. She was a member of Willow Creek Community Church, where she worshiped, served and grew in the Lord. Survivors include her husband: Arne Ness, whom she married on June 11, 1977; two children: Rebecca (Jonathan) Fast and Timothy Ness; 5 grandchildren: Nathan, Eliza, Isaac, Daniel and Jacob; siblings: Susan Burrows, Mary (Jeff) Miller, Don (Gail) Wiedman and John (Liz) Wiedman; along with many nieces, nephews, family and very dear close friends: Nancy Rust, Susan Hughes and Vivian Hileman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Shirley (Dean) Anderson. Private graveside service will be held at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin, with a celebration of her life held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
