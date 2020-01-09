Daily Herald Obituaries
NANCY BARFIELD
NANCY BARFIELD


1947 - 2020
NANCY BARFIELD Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Nancy Barfield, nee Bernauer, 72. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M Barfield, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas (Lynda) Barfield, Jr., Debbie (Jim) Dreyer and Michelle (Alexander) King. Dear grandmother of Emily, Ryan, Kaelyn and Ashley. Loving daughter of John Bernauer and the late Dorothy Bernauer. Dear sister of Jack (Pat) Bernauer. Nancy was active at St. Hubert Church, sharing her love of Jesus through many ministries including taking Communion to the homebound and preparing adults to join the church. Nancy also spent many years serving women and couples experiencing unexpected pregnancy. This passion guided her every day in her role as the Director of Development for the Corbella Clinic in South Elgin. Visitation Friday, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, IL. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to St. Hubert Church or the Corbella Clinic, 101 E. State St., South Elgin, IL 60177. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
