HUNTLEY - Nancy Brown, 86, passed away on April 28 at her home. She fought a courageous battle against Dementia with Lewy-bodies. Nancy was born in Green Bay, WI daughter of Francis "Jug" and Alice Earp. She taught Special Education for 28 years in Elmhurst. She was also a loyal Green Bay Packers fan despite living in the Chicagoland area. Nancy is survived by her son Andy (Laurie) Brown, daughter Laurie (Gary) Pokorny, her grandchildren Dan (Robyn) Pokorny, Emily Pokorny, Michael Pokorny, Laurilee (Colin) Tracy, great-grandchildren Wyatt, Aurora, Emmett, Trystyn, Karstyn, and her sister Judith Ewing. Other survivors include her niece, nephews, cousins as well as countless good and faithful friends. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughters Wendy and Peggy Brown. At Nancy's request, no memorial services were held. Private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
