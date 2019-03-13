|
Nancy C. (Bickford) Murray, age 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Daniel O. Murray; daughters, Sarah Murray and Emily Murray; mother, Jama Bickford; and sister, Connie Bickford. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Jack R. Bickford. Nancy's greatest pleasures were raising her two daughters, teaching piano and music lessons, and spending summer days relaxing in Pentwater, Michigan with family and friends. Her sunny smile and genuine friendliness will be remembered by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th 2 to 6 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN. Memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019