Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES
613 Washington St.
Michigan City, IN 46360
(219) 874-4214
For more information about
NANCY MURRAY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES
613 Washington St.
Michigan City, IN 46360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY C. (BICKFORD) MURRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY C. (BICKFORD) MURRAY Obituary
Nancy C. (Bickford) Murray, age 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Daniel O. Murray; daughters, Sarah Murray and Emily Murray; mother, Jama Bickford; and sister, Connie Bickford. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Jack R. Bickford. Nancy's greatest pleasures were raising her two daughters, teaching piano and music lessons, and spending summer days relaxing in Pentwater, Michigan with family and friends. Her sunny smile and genuine friendliness will be remembered by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th 2 to 6 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN. Memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now