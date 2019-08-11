|
Surrounded by her family, Nancy Carey-Logsdon, 79, formerly of Libertyville, died on 3rd of July 2019 in McKinney, TX. Her memorial service will be on August 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in her hometown of Morris, IL at 10 a.m. Interment will be immediately following at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Nancy was born February 12, 1940 in Morris, IL hospital to John Leo Carey (1890-1959) and Loretta Conley-Carey (1897-1992). She is the youngest of 5 children - John Carey (1920-2009), Jane Carey-Enger (1923-1987), Tom Carey (1925-1991) and Virginia Carey-DeSimone (1930). Nancy went to Immaculate Conception School from 1st through 8th grade. She then attended Academy High School and graduated in 1958. Following her H.S. graduation, she attended Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. However, upon her father's death her first year of college, she returned home and attended University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL and worked at her late father's insurance and real estate company, Carey Insurance. She graduated college in 1961 with a degree in Economics and Teaching with a minor in Philosophy. Upon graduation, she began teaching 5th grade at Immaculate Conception School. She married Donald Raymond Logsdon on June 12, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Church. Together they raised three children, James Douglas, Judith Ann and Thomas Joseph. They spent the better part of 35 years in Libertyville, IL where she taught 3rd grade and served as the Assistant Principal of St. Joseph School. Upon retiring from teaching, she and Don moved to Satellite Beach, FL until the birth of their first grandchildren. At that time, she and Don moved to Texas to help care for the birth of her daughter and son-in-law's twins. She is survived by her husband and 3 children, their spouses, and grandchildren. We will always carry her memory in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019