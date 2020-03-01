|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Nancy Carolyn Taubman, 80, of Prescott, AZ, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband: Chuck and their sons: Richard (Robin), Eric (Karen), Brian (Kristen), and Aaron (Sarah); nine grandchildren: Danielle, Ryan, Grant, Jacob, Ben, Elliott, Quinn, Isaac, and Melanie; sister-in-law: Sylvia (Irv) Witcoff and nieces: Melisa (Jim) Wells and Julie Witcoff. Born on July 18, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry O. and Audrey M. (nee Vrooman) Bercher, Nancy graduated Flossmoor High School and attended Syracuse University. She married Charles (Chuck) M. Taubman in Flossmoor, IL on April 11, 1970 and they raised their family in the northwestern suburbs of Chicago. Nancy was a gifted quilt artist and knitter for nearly 50 years. Always generous with her time and talents, she taught many family members how to knit, sew and quilt. Nancy donated the blankets and baby clothing she made to native Americans every winter. She loved the art, terrain and people of the southwest, spending countless vacations with Chuck traveling to their favorite destinations - old town Albuquerque, Canyon de Chelly, and of course, Prescott. A Memorial Service will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott at 12 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 with interment following at Heritage Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MD Andersen Cancer Center. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions, please contact us at 928-445-2221.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020